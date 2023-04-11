Close
Solar Plates, Batteries Distributed Among Poor People

Umer Jamshaid Published April 11, 2023 | 08:37 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :On the special directions of the provincial Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, solar plates, batteries and fans were distributed among poor people in constituency P.S 63.

According to a handout, Sharjeel Memon's son Rawal Memon distributed solar panels, batteries and fans purchased from the Union Council funds to the poor people of various villages.

The ceremony was attended by local leaders and workers of Pakistan People's Party.

