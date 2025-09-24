Open Menu

Solar Power System Inaugurated At Govt Boys Primary School Kacha Hassanabdal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 24, 2025 | 11:33 PM

A 6-kilowatt solar power system was inaugurated at the Government Boys Primary School Kacha Hassanabdal on Wednesday by Dr. Muhammad Azhar, Chief Executive Officer, District Education Authority (DEA) Attock

The project, supported by District Education Officer (Elementary Male) Syed Taqi Abbas Shah, Deputy DEO Rao Qadir, AEO Shahid Mehmood, and Headmaster Shahid Khan, aims to ensure uninterrupted and environment-friendly energy supply for the school.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Azhar said the initiative not only promotes renewable energy but will also save over Rs400,000 annually. “These funds will be reinvested in improving the school’s educational facilities, providing children with a better learning environment,” he remarked.

Teachers at the school welcomed the initiative, saying uninterrupted electricity would help maintain a comfortable classroom environment during extreme weather.

“This will make it easier to run digital lessons and other modern teaching aids without worrying about power outages,” a senior teacher noted.

Students also expressed excitement over the development. “We will now be able to study with fans and lights running all the time, even during load shedding,” said Ali, a fifth-grade student. “It will help us concentrate more on our studies.”

Officials highlighted that the move reflects the education department’s commitment to sustainable and innovative solutions for public schools. “This project is a model for other government institutions and a step towards promoting clean energy in education,” Dr. Azhar added.

