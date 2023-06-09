UrduPoint.com

Solar Products' Raw Material Exempted From Custom Duty: Minister For Finance And Revenue, Senator Ishaq Dar

Umer Jamshaid Published June 09, 2023 | 10:03 PM

Solar products' raw material exempted from custom duty: Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Ishaq Dar

Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Ishaq Dar on Friday announced the exemption of customs duty on the raw material used in the production of solar energy products

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Ishaq Dar on Friday announced the exemption of customs duty on the raw material used in the production of solar energy products.

"This exemption encompasses essential components such as inverters, solar panels, and batteries, marking a positive step towards promoting renewable energy in the country," the minister said while announcing the Federal budget for the fiscal year 2023-24.

Dar emphasized that Pakistan's energy requirements were being met through costly imported items, leading to a surge in inflation.

He highlighted the country's dependence on these expensive imports as a significant factor contributing to the rising costs and economic challenges faced by the nation.

Therefore, the government was determined to utilize its local coal maximum and encourage the initiatives of renewable energy.

The minister said that Pakistan heavily relied on crude oil and petroleum-refined items for its energy production. However, the country frequently encountered supply chain challenges during the importation process of these essential resources.

"Government is establishing Bonded Bulk Storage Policy for POL Products which would help to store the petroleum products," he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Budget Ishaq Dar Oil Government Pakistan Oilfields Limited

Recent Stories

Bipartisan Group of Lawmakers Introduce Bill Urgin ..

Bipartisan Group of Lawmakers Introduce Bill Urging US to Send Ukraine ATACMS - ..

2 minutes ago
 Highlights of Budget 2023-24

Highlights of Budget 2023-24

2 minutes ago
 Biden Admin. Issues Advisory to Thwart Iranian Dro ..

Biden Admin. Issues Advisory to Thwart Iranian Drone Program, Defense Ties With ..

9 minutes ago
 RCCI terms federal budget 2023-24 as balanced

RCCI terms federal budget 2023-24 as balanced

9 minutes ago
 Tahira lauds govt for giving people-friendly budge ..

Tahira lauds govt for giving people-friendly budget without IMF's support

9 minutes ago
 Relevant authorities instructed to adopt measures ..

Relevant authorities instructed to adopt measures to avoid flood threat

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.