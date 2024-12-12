Solar Scheme CM's Flagship Program: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 12, 2024 | 05:42 PM
Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari said on Thursday that the solar panel scheme was the Chief Minister's flagship programme
In a statement, she said there was a lot of good news for Punjab. Two or three things were important in the Chief Minister's China visit. "We are all fighting smog. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz wanted to work with China to resolve the issue of smog," she said.
The chief minister was holding discussions on how electricity could be generated from garbage, and how it could be used, the minister said adding that discussions would be held with big companies of the world to take the solar programme forward.
She said that an investment conference was going to start for Punjab. Big companies of the world would participate in it.
The provincial information minister said big steps were being taken in Punjab related to industry. "We are going to sign three memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with the Bank of Punjab. Big companies will invest in many fields through the investment conference," she added.
