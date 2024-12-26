Open Menu

Solar Street Lights Installed In Matiari Under RDD Scheme

Faizan Hashmi Published December 26, 2024 | 07:23 PM

Member of the National Assembly Shagufta Jummani, along with the Deputy Commissioner Matiari Muhammad Yousif Shaikh, inaugurated solar street lights installed at various locations in the district under the RDD scheme at a cost of 50 million rupees

Speaking at the event, she described the project as a significant step towards providing basic facilities to the public. She highlighted the Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) commitment to serving the people under the leadership of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

She further mentioned that several development projects were underway in Matiari for the progress and welfare of its residents, in line with the PPP's electoral manifesto.

The deputy commissioner Muhammad Yousif Shaikh elaborated on the importance of the project, stating that the solar street lights would not only help address the energy crisis but also ensure safer travel for the public during nighttime.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by local dignitaries and a large number of residents.

