UrduPoint.com

Solar System Fire Reduces Sugarcane Crop To Ashes

Umer Jamshaid Published January 31, 2022 | 10:40 AM

Solar system fire reduces sugarcane crop to ashes

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :Fire reportedly caused by solar panel system energizing a tube well burnt standing sugarcane crop on three acre area at Faqeerwali Mauza in Kot Addu.

Farmer Abdul Majeed Chandia said that short circuit in solar plate converter of the tube well triggered fire, burnt the standing crop causing loss worth around Rs 400,000, according to Rescue 1122.

Rescue offical said, they successfully put out the fire and prevented it from burning the standing nearby crops.

