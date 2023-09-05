Open Menu

Solar System Installed At 20 Schools,11 Health Centres In Nawabshah

Muhammad Irfan Published September 05, 2023 | 07:26 PM

Solar Systems are installed at 20 schools and 11 health centers of the district with the hectic efforts of Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :Solar Systems are installed at 20 schools and 11 health centers of the district with the hectic efforts of Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon.

DC performed the inauguration of solar systems installed at Benazir District schools of Nawabshah and Daur, Govt Girls High school Court Road Nawabshah, Govt Girls Fatima Jinnah High School, HM Khoja library (boys and girls) and Govt Sachal Sarmast College by social organization Thar Deep Rural Development Program having capacity of 5.5 kv.

DC said that in the wake of loadshedding in the district, these solar systems are installed at educational institutions and health centers that would resolve the paucity of light.

District education Officer Secondary Muhammad Saleem Bhatti,, District Education Officer Primary Masood Ahmed Sahito, Assistant Director HM Khoja Library Mir Khan Zardari and other officials were present on the occasion.

Later DC along with College Principal Lala Rukh Baloch visited Govt Girls College and inaugurated Medial dispensary at the college. DC said that due to the increasing number of students at Girls College, the college administration requested to establish a dispensary which was accomplished. He said that duty of lady doctors would be ensured at the college dispensary for two days a week while medicines would also be provided. Principal Girls College Lala Rukh said that with the efforts of DC solar system was installed while a dispensary is also set up here today. Additional District Health Officer Dr Riaz Shah and other officials were present on the occasion.

