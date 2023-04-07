Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Solar System Installed In Two Girls School Of Nawabshah

Faizan Hashmi Published April 07, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Solar system installed in two girls School Of Nawabshah

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :With the efforts of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shehryar Gul Memon, the concern Worldwide and Thar Deep Rural Development Program 5kv solar system installed in two more girls' schools of District Shaheed Benazirabad to facilitate students with electricity.

District Coordinator Social Organization Concern Worldwide and Thar Deep Rural Development Program Ameer Maznani disclosed that on the directives of DC, the social Organization has installed two 5kv solar systems in two government girls school of district Saheed Benazirabad.

He said that the social organization has earlier installed 5kv solar systems in Benazir Public School Nawabshah, Government Girls Campus High School Jamsahib, Daur, Bandhi, 60 Mile and 68 Mori schools.

He said that organization is now installing 5kv solar system at Government School Bandhi and Government Girls Degree College Nawabshah. Maznani said that the solar installation also include solar run fans, bulbs and water coolers, which would provide cold water and cool air to students in hot weather.

He said that under the solar system installation scheme, the system is also installed at different government hospitals of the district. Coordinator Maznani said that it would be our effort to install more solar systems in schools those are facing load shedding issue in summer season.

Related Topics

Load Shedding Weather Martyrs Shaheed Electricity Water Thar Nawabshah Government

Recent Stories

FO committed to improve performance of its diploma ..

FO committed to improve performance of its diplomatic missions: NA told

37 minutes ago
 Sam Houston Race Park hosts Al Wathba Stallions

Sam Houston Race Park hosts Al Wathba Stallions

1 hour ago
 Security forces apprehend leader of banned outfit ..

Security forces apprehend leader of banned outfit Baloch National Army

2 hours ago
 Kuwait price traded at US$86.37 pb

Kuwait price traded at US$86.37 pb

2 hours ago
 ORO24 Developments supports ‘1 Billion Meals End ..

ORO24 Developments supports ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ campaign with AED10 ..

3 hours ago
 Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation hold ..

Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation holds Ramadan Iftar with hundreds ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.