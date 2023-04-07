Solar system installed in two girls School Of Nawabshah

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :With the efforts of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shehryar Gul Memon, the concern Worldwide and Thar Deep Rural Development Program 5kv solar system installed in two more girls' schools of District Shaheed Benazirabad to facilitate students with electricity.

District Coordinator Social Organization Concern Worldwide and Thar Deep Rural Development Program Ameer Maznani disclosed that on the directives of DC, the social Organization has installed two 5kv solar systems in two government girls school of district Saheed Benazirabad.

He said that the social organization has earlier installed 5kv solar systems in Benazir Public School Nawabshah, Government Girls Campus High School Jamsahib, Daur, Bandhi, 60 Mile and 68 Mori schools.

He said that organization is now installing 5kv solar system at Government School Bandhi and Government Girls Degree College Nawabshah. Maznani said that the solar installation also include solar run fans, bulbs and water coolers, which would provide cold water and cool air to students in hot weather.

He said that under the solar system installation scheme, the system is also installed at different government hospitals of the district. Coordinator Maznani said that it would be our effort to install more solar systems in schools those are facing load shedding issue in summer season.