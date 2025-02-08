Solar system only solution to address energy crisis: Kundi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi on Saturday emphasized that solar system was only solution to address the energy shortage in Pakistan and the country was going toward solarization in this regard.

Addressing the Knox mega mind-2025 ceremony as the chief guest, the governor lauded the efforts of Knox one of leading solar inventor company’s management and organizers on arranging successful event here and appreciated the Knox for producing the standard product in a shape of inventors in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said that the country was confronting the energy crisis and the common man could not afford the electricity high tariffs as a result, the people were involved in power pilferage. Solar energy was so cheap and affordable as compared to hydral one, he added.

Faisal Kundi said massive number of consumers were installing the solar system at their homes to use cheap solar energy till evening and reiterated the solarization was only solution to power shortfall in the country.

He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was rich with natural resources including oil, gas, minerals, and reservoirs as this province was one of biggest producer of oil as well. “The climate of Khyber Pakhtunkwa is more ideal for solar energy production comparatively to Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK),” he added.

He expressed the hope that Knox would be unveiled itself one of the best solar company in the country.

The governor welcomed the Chinese delegation who attended the ceremony here, stating that China was investing in energy sector and also wishing for peace, prosperous, and developed Pakistan.

On the occasion, Governor Gilgit Baltistan Syed Mehdi Shah appreciated the Knox solar company and hoping that it would launch its product in GB as well.

Knox management had presented souvenirs to Faisal Karim Kundi and Syed Mehdi Shah for gracing the event. Both the governors had given awards among best Knox solar company sellers.