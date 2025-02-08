Solar System Only Solution To Address Energy Crisis: Kundi
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 08, 2025 | 06:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi on Saturday emphasized that solar system was only solution to address the energy shortage in Pakistan and the country was going toward solarization in this regard.
Addressing the Knox mega mind-2025 ceremony as the chief guest, the governor lauded the efforts of Knox one of leading solar inventor company’s management and organizers on arranging successful event here and appreciated the Knox for producing the standard product in a shape of inventors in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
He said that the country was confronting the energy crisis and the common man could not afford the electricity high tariffs as a result, the people were involved in power pilferage. Solar energy was so cheap and affordable as compared to hydral one, he added.
Faisal Kundi said massive number of consumers were installing the solar system at their homes to use cheap solar energy till evening and reiterated the solarization was only solution to power shortfall in the country.
He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was rich with natural resources including oil, gas, minerals, and reservoirs as this province was one of biggest producer of oil as well. “The climate of Khyber Pakhtunkwa is more ideal for solar energy production comparatively to Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK),” he added.
He expressed the hope that Knox would be unveiled itself one of the best solar company in the country.
The governor welcomed the Chinese delegation who attended the ceremony here, stating that China was investing in energy sector and also wishing for peace, prosperous, and developed Pakistan.
On the occasion, Governor Gilgit Baltistan Syed Mehdi Shah appreciated the Knox solar company and hoping that it would launch its product in GB as well.
Knox management had presented souvenirs to Faisal Karim Kundi and Syed Mehdi Shah for gracing the event. Both the governors had given awards among best Knox solar company sellers.
Recent Stories
Higher Education Committee holds first annual meeting to advance higher educatio ..
Sharjah NYU Executive programme to be held in Sharjah next April
3rd International Conference on Rare Diseases discusses AI role in diagnosis, tr ..
Mohammed bin Rashid to crown Hope Makers on 23 February
Dubai set to inaugurate 2nd Japan Trade Exhibition Monday at DWTC
2025 SWAAC ELSO ECMO Conference concludes in Abu Dhabi
Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns mass shooting incident at learning ce ..
PTI observes black day on completion of first year since Feb 8 general elections
Vivo X200 Pro: Immersive Power Meets Pro-Grade Photography
Pakistan’s Favorite Entry-level Smartphone Series, the realme Note 60x Takes t ..
PML-Q leader& coordinator of the Ministry of Religious Affairs, Khawaja Rameez H ..
ADQ partners with State Capital Investment Corporation to explore investment opp ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Solar system only solution to address energy crisis: Kundi6 minutes ago
-
Off-Road Jeep Challenge to be held in April in DI Khan16 minutes ago
-
Lower Kohistan admin reviews Ramadan arrangements, food prices16 minutes ago
-
Punjab Emergency Service Department responded to 25 road traffic accidents during last 24 hours; rep ..26 minutes ago
-
Robber killed, another escaped in Haripur encounter26 minutes ago
-
More than 20,000 citizens benefited from Police Khidmat Markaz Chiniot; DPO36 minutes ago
-
DC Chiniot Safiullah Gondal visits Lalian, Chenab Nagar46 minutes ago
-
DC Kohat assures leaseholders of resolving their concerns46 minutes ago
-
16 dead, 1652 injured in 1432 RTCs in Punjab56 minutes ago
-
Sherry Rehman stresses importance of climate awareness56 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 4 kite sellers, recovered over 700 kites, string rolls1 hour ago
-
Punjab set to revive historic Horse and Cattle Show with global participation1 hour ago