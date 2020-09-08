UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Solar System To Be Installed At FMU

Umer Jamshaid 44 seconds ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 04:32 PM

Solar system to be installed at FMU

The solar energy system would be installed at Faisalabad Medical University (FMU) to provide uninterrupted power supply to the academic and administrative blocks

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :The solar energy system would be installed at Faisalabad Medical University (FMU) to provide uninterrupted power supply to the academic and administrative blocks.

Talking to APP, FMU Vice Chancellor Dr Zafar Ali Chaudhry said on Tuesday that the solar system would be installed with an estimated cost of Rs.

25 million and it will provide cheap and uninterrupted electricity supply to the academic and administrative blocks.

Tenders have been invited for the project and the installation process would be completed within six months, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Electricity (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Six hospitalised after consuming toxic milk

37 seconds ago

Clinical trial of COVID-19, influenza kit approved ..

39 seconds ago

Russia says ready to help ease tensions in East Me ..

6 minutes ago

OPPO’s virtual launch event of OPPO Reno4 series ..

25 minutes ago

Punjab IGP Shoaib Dastagir transferred

43 minutes ago

Man shot dead in sargodha

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.