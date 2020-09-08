Solar system to be installed at FMU

The solar energy system would be installed at Faisalabad Medical University (FMU) to provide uninterrupted power supply to the academic and administrative blocks

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :The solar energy system would be installed at Faisalabad Medical University (FMU) to provide uninterrupted power supply to the academic and administrative blocks.

Talking to APP, FMU Vice Chancellor Dr Zafar Ali Chaudhry said on Tuesday that the solar system would be installed with an estimated cost of Rs.

25 million and it will provide cheap and uninterrupted electricity supply to the academic and administrative blocks.

Tenders have been invited for the project and the installation process would be completed within six months, he added.