Solar System To Be Installed At RMU Soon; Dr Yasmin Rashid

Thu 11th November 2021 | 05:30 PM

Solar system to be installed at RMU soon; Dr Yasmin Rashid

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister Specialized Healthcare & Medical education Dr Yasmeen Rashid on Thursday said that Rawalpindi Medical University(RMU) would be shifted on the solar system soon while the rain harvesting system was also being adopted at RMU.

She said this while chairing the 11th syndicate meeting of RMU here Thursday.

The meeting discussed different matters in detail, including the prevailing dengue situation and ratified the decisions of the 10th syndicate meeting.

During the meeting, payments of outstanding utility bills of Allied hospitals, including Benazir Bhutto Hospital(BBH), District Headquarter hospital(DHQ), Holy Family Hospital(HFH) and RMU for years 2020-21, were approved.

The meeting approved the remaining payments of the oxygen supplier bills of Holy Family Hospital(HFH)while the outstanding medical cases bills of Benazir Bhutto were also approved.

The syndicate meeting also gave approval of the new M-Phil and PhD programmes at Rawalpindi Medical University.

On occasion, Vice-Chancellor RMU Dr Muhammd Umer gave a detailed briefing about the dengue situation and arrangements made for patients at allied hospitals.

The health minister said that the Punjab government had provided a sufficient quantity of medicines for treating dengue affected people at all hospitals of the Province.

She said that Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar was being informed about the dengue situation while medical facilities for dengue patients in teaching hospitals of Punjab, including Lahore, were being updated daily.

The Minister informed that a comprehensive strategy had been devised for disposal of Rawalpindi"s hospitals waste.

