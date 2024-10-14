Solar System Training Program started in AJK

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 14th Oct, 2024) The Solar System Training Program was formally started on Monday in Government College of Technology in New City Mirpur with the support of UK based international NGO Muslim Hands with prime focus to encourage training for the promotion of solar system technology to meet local needs of energy in the region.

The programme was formally inaugurated by Overseas Pakistanis Leader, Asif Bazmi and Muslim Hands Mirpur team.

On this occasion, Principal GCT, Mirpur, Engineer Waqas Aziz gave a complete briefing to the guests about alternative energy/green energy solar system.

A latest lab compatible with modern requirements was also set up in the GCT.

Qamar Atta Public Relations Manager Muslim Hands while talking to media said that with the advent of this new lab, thousands of unemployed youths of Mirpur and surrounding areas will be given complete training in alternative energy besides to send them in best institutes for internship.

APP/ahr