Solar System Will Be Provided Free Of Charge In Underprivileged Areas Of Sindh
Umer Jamshaid Published July 03, 2024 | 09:29 PM
The Sindh government will provide free-of-charge solar power systems to 2.6 million such households, which are situated in underprivileged areas of the province without a proper network of electricity
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) The Sindh government will provide free-of-charge solar power systems to 2.6 million such households, which are situated in underprivileged areas of the province without a proper network of electricity.
Sindh Local Government Minister, Saeed Ghani, stated this on Wednesday while talking to media persons at a luncheon reception hosted for him at a hotel by journalists.
According to the press release issued by his spokesperson Local Government Minister told media persons that the Sindh government had started to implement the promise contained in the last election manifesto of PPP Chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, that free electricity would be provided to the destitute people.
He said the free-of-charge solar panels to be given by the Sindh government would enable the beneficiary households to operate light bulbs and fans.
Ghani said that he had talked to the Sindh Energy Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah about launching a programmm under public-private partnership mode to provide solar power systems on easy monthly installments to the power consumers who had no option but to consume expensive grid-supplied electricity.
He informed journalists that several meetings had been held with the officials of the Karachi Electric to minimise the duration of power load-shedding and to ensure that Karachiites shouldn’t suffer power cuts at night.
He said the power consumers in the city would soon benefit by the outcome of these meetings. He said the K-Electric officials had promised to soon end night-time power load-shedding in the city.
Recent Stories
Livestock dept vying to make Umerkot, Tharparkar districts animal disease free
All facilities to be provided to participants of Muharram processions: Town Chai ..
Mayor Larkana reviews Muharram arrangements
Major UK tabloid The Sun backs Labour in election
Under-fire Kenya govt says to review state salary hikes
CM grieved over death of five people in traffic accident
EU gives conditional nod to Lufthansa's proposed ITA Airways stake
European stocks advance on French election hopes
LESCO detects 417 power pilferers in 24 hours
Kiani briefed about health facilities provided in Bahawalpur
US trade deficit expands less than expected in May: govt
French ex-foreign minister Roland Dumas dies aged 101
More Stories From Pakistan
-
All facilities to be provided to participants of Muharram processions: Town Chairman3 minutes ago
-
Mayor Larkana reviews Muharram arrangements3 minutes ago
-
CM grieved over death of five people in traffic accident3 minutes ago
-
Meeting discuss measures to prevent spread of dengue8 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 417 power pilferers in 24 hours8 minutes ago
-
Kiani briefed about health facilities provided in Bahawalpur8 minutes ago
-
ADC calls for enhanced program to boost nutrition for mothers, children3 minutes ago
-
World Bank delegation calls on Local Government Minister15 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler sentenced to 9 years imprisonment3 minutes ago
-
LHC judge recuses himself from hearing plea against jail trial of Jinnah House attack case3 minutes ago
-
Police arrest two women thieves with Rs 49,00015 minutes ago
-
Man arrested for injuring wife with axe over cleanliness issue15 minutes ago