Solar System Will Be Provided Free Of Charge In Underprivileged Areas Of Sindh

Umer Jamshaid Published July 03, 2024 | 09:29 PM

Solar system will be provided free of charge in underprivileged areas of Sindh

The Sindh government will provide free-of-charge solar power systems to 2.6 million such households, which are situated in underprivileged areas of the province without a proper network of electricity

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) The Sindh government will provide free-of-charge solar power systems to 2.6 million such households, which are situated in underprivileged areas of the province without a proper network of electricity.

Sindh Local Government Minister, Saeed Ghani, stated this on Wednesday while talking to media persons at a luncheon reception hosted for him at a hotel by journalists.

According to the press release issued by his spokesperson Local Government Minister told media persons that the Sindh government had started to implement the promise contained in the last election manifesto of PPP Chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, that free electricity would be provided to the destitute people.

He said the free-of-charge solar panels to be given by the Sindh government would enable the beneficiary households to operate light bulbs and fans.

Ghani said that he had talked to the Sindh Energy Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah about launching a programmm under public-private partnership mode to provide solar power systems on easy monthly installments to the power consumers who had no option but to consume expensive grid-supplied electricity.

He informed journalists that several meetings had been held with the officials of the Karachi Electric to minimise the duration of power load-shedding and to ensure that Karachiites shouldn’t suffer power cuts at night.

He said the power consumers in the city would soon benefit by the outcome of these meetings. He said the K-Electric officials had promised to soon end night-time power load-shedding in the city.

