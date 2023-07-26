Solar systems installed in schools, public libraries

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :Thardeep-a social welfare organization, on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Muhammad Ishaq Gaad installed Solar systems in different schools and public libraries.

On this occasion, the DC said the district administration was making efforts to provide a healthy environment and facilities to children studying in Government schools so that students could get higher education and be commissioned to higher office.

He said besides schools health centers had also been connected with solar energy which could help to provide better health facilities to people living in rural areas.