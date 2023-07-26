Open Menu

Solar Systems Installed In Schools, Public Libraries

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 26, 2023 | 08:14 PM

Solar systems installed in schools, public libraries

Thardeep-a social welfare organization, on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Muhammad Ishaq Gaad installed Solar systems in different schools and public libraries

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :Thardeep-a social welfare organization, on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Muhammad Ishaq Gaad installed Solar systems in different schools and public libraries.

On this occasion, the DC said the district administration was making efforts to provide a healthy environment and facilities to children studying in Government schools so that students could get higher education and be commissioned to higher office.

He said besides schools health centers had also been connected with solar energy which could help to provide better health facilities to people living in rural areas.

Related Topics

Education Sanghar Government

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi concludes arrangements to host IMMAF You ..

Abu Dhabi concludes arrangements to host IMMAF Youth MMA World Championships

4 minutes ago
 Nasir Shah offers condolence to Salman Murad over ..

Nasir Shah offers condolence to Salman Murad over grand father's death

5 minutes ago
 Russian Interior Ministry Puts Ukrainian Journalis ..

Russian Interior Ministry Puts Ukrainian Journalist Moseychuk on Wanted List

5 minutes ago
 Erdogan meets Palestinian president, Hamas leader ..

Erdogan meets Palestinian president, Hamas leader in Ankara

10 minutes ago
 Caretaker CM directs effective measures for improv ..

Caretaker CM directs effective measures for improvement of law and order in KP

10 minutes ago
 IHC stops lower court from final verdict regarding ..

IHC stops lower court from final verdict regarding PTI chief's bails

10 minutes ago
IHC suspends sentence of vendor

IHC suspends sentence of vendor

10 minutes ago
 Court declares Gill as absconder

Court declares Gill as absconder

8 minutes ago
 UK Businessman Joseph Lewis Charged With Insider T ..

UK Businessman Joseph Lewis Charged With Insider Trading Securities Fraud - US A ..

8 minutes ago
 LESCO Board approves salary, pension increase for ..

LESCO Board approves salary, pension increase for employees

9 minutes ago
 Court orders to stop salary of IGP, others over no ..

Court orders to stop salary of IGP, others over not producing Parvez Elahi

9 minutes ago
 Economy on track of progress as default risk ebbs ..

Economy on track of progress as default risk ebbs away: Prime Minister Shehbaz S ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan