Solar tube wells empower farmers

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) In the heart of Punjab’s agricultural belt, a quiet revolution is transforming the lives of farmers. Fields that once echoed with the hum of diesel engines are now powered by the silent efficiency of solar energy.

As climate change intensifies and input costs skyrocket, solar tube wells are emerging as a lifeline for country’s small and medium-scale farmers. “Diesel used to cost me over Rs. 2,000 per acre just to irrigate my wheat,” says Muhammad Kamran, a farmer in south Punjab. “Now with solar, I irrigate at a fraction of the cost—and without the tension of load shedding.” He is one of the beneficiaries of the Chief Minister Punjab Solarization of Agricultural Tube Wells Program. The first phase of the project aims to solarize 8,000 tube wells, with each selected farmer receiving a subsidy ranging from Rs. 500,000 to Rs. 1 million depending on the capacity of the system.

According to official sources, the initiative, supported by a subsidy of billions of rupees, attracted over half a million applicants. Around 385,000 were declared eligible, and beneficiaries were being selected through a transparent system. “The demand is a testament to how desperate farmers are for sustainable solutions,” says an official from the Punjab Agriculture Department. “Solarization is not just about reducing bills; it's about climate resilience.” Pakistan ranks among the most water-stressed countries globally.

Traditional tube wells, powered by diesel or electricity, are expensive—often contributing to over-extraction of groundwater. Amid erratic rainfall and increasing temperatures, the country’s agriculture sector is under growing pressure.

Experts warn that unless Pakistan modernizes its irrigation methods, it will struggle to feed its population in the coming decades. “Solar tube wells offer a two-fold solution,” says another expert, Ameer Hamza, “They reduce the financial burden on farmers while promoting responsible water use. With smart irrigation practices, they can help preserve groundwater levels.” In the past, electricity-powered tube wells often fell victim to inconsistent supply, damaging motors and delaying irrigation cycles. Farmers also faced long queues for diesel and fluctuating fuel prices. Today, farmers like Kamran water their crops during peak sun hours, with the flexibility to adjust schedules without worrying about electricity outages or fuel availability.

Moreover, banks have announced loans for farmers looking to solarize their irrigation systems, expanding access beyond government schemes. Despite the promise, challenges remain. The initial investment, even with subsidies, can be a hurdle for marginal farmers. Maintenance and technical support in remote areas are also concerns, as is the need for farmer training in using and managing solar systems efficiently. Environmentalists also urge that solarization should go hand-in-hand with groundwater regulation. “Without water metering or limits, even solar pumps can deplete aquifers,” said experts. Still, the transition to solar-powered tube wells marks a critical step toward sustainable farming in Pakistan. For farmers facing unpredictable weather, power outages, and economic hardship, the sun is no longer just a source of light—it's becoming a partner in survival.