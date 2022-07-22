UrduPoint.com

Solarisation Of Govt Office Buildings To Bring Manifold Advantages: Secretary Housing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 22, 2022 | 10:27 PM

Solarisation of govt office buildings to bring manifold advantages: Secretary Housing

Federal Secretary Ministry of Housing and Works Iftikhar Ali Shallwani on Friday said that the solarisation of Government office buildings would bring manifold advantages to the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :Federal Secretary Ministry of Housing and Works Iftikhar Ali Shallwani on Friday said that the solarisation of Government office buildings would bring manifold advantages to the country.

He stated this while chairing a meeting on Solarisation of Government office buildings here at Ministry, said a press release The meeting discussed the preparation of short-term plan for shifting of Government offices to solar energy and preparation of plan for shifting the small consumers to solar energy through subsidy or concessional loans, said a press release.

The meeting was also attended by the members of a task force on solar energy.

In line with Prime Minister's vision for promoting sustainable and green energy, Prime Minister had constituted a task force on solar energy comprising of different Federal Ministers and Federal Secretaries and Chief Secretaries of Provinces.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Government Housing

Recent Stories

Tennis: Hamburg ATP/WTA results - 1st update

Tennis: Hamburg ATP/WTA results - 1st update

55 seconds ago
 Tennis: ATP Gstaad results - 1st update

Tennis: ATP Gstaad results - 1st update

58 seconds ago
 Nadir Ali Abro's book launching ceremony held

Nadir Ali Abro's book launching ceremony held

1 minute ago
 Russia, Ukraine seal grain deal in Istanbul

Russia, Ukraine seal grain deal in Istanbul

1 minute ago
 Tennis: Hamburg ATP/WTA results

Tennis: Hamburg ATP/WTA results

4 minutes ago
 FM Bilawal for close Pakistan-Iran cooperation on ..

FM Bilawal for close Pakistan-Iran cooperation on Afghanistan matters

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.