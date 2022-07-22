Solarisation of govt office buildings to bring manifold advantages: Secretary Housing

(@FahadShabbir)

Federal Secretary Ministry of Housing and Works Iftikhar Ali Shallwani on Friday said that the solarisation of Government office buildings would bring manifold advantages to the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :Federal Secretary Ministry of Housing and Works Iftikhar Ali Shallwani on Friday said that the solarisation of Government office buildings would bring manifold advantages to the country.

He stated this while chairing a meeting on Solarisation of Government office buildings here at Ministry, said a press release The meeting discussed the preparation of short-term plan for shifting of Government offices to solar energy and preparation of plan for shifting the small consumers to solar energy through subsidy or concessional loans, said a press release.

The meeting was also attended by the members of a task force on solar energy.

In line with Prime Minister's vision for promoting sustainable and green energy, Prime Minister had constituted a task force on solar energy comprising of different Federal Ministers and Federal Secretaries and Chief Secretaries of Provinces.