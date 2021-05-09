UrduPoint.com
Solarization Of 10 Public Sector Universities Starts: Kamran Bangash

Faizan Hashmi 19 hours ago Sun 09th May 2021 | 03:00 PM

Solarization of 10 public sector universities starts: Kamran Bangash

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information, Kamran Bangash has said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has started shifting public sector's universities of the pto solar energy in order to provide them inexpensive and uninterrupted power supply.

In a statement, he says that "in our quest for pollution free Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, we have decided to transform our varsities into green and clean energy.

He said Chief Minister Mahmood Khan directed to solarize 10 universities in phase1, while University Of Engineering and Technology (UET) Peshawar will lead the initiative. All interested electric supply companies (ESCOS) are invited for open bidding.

Kamran Bangash said that other nine public universities would also be solarized on the UET model.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, the mission would strengthen the universities by providing them with a smooth power supply.

He said that solarization of University of Engineering Peshawar would save Rs9.5 million annually, adding UET would adopt the energy supply company model for solarization. UET solarization will be completed in six months.

He said the UET solarization model would be adopted for other universities as well, adding that solar energy devices would be installed at 183,000 square feet.

The khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has completed solarization of 3,143 schools out to total 8000 schools so far.

