Solarization Of Allah Hu Trail Tourist Destination Inaugurated

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 05:10 PM

Solarization of Allah Hu trail tourist destination inaugurated

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Advisor to chief minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Science and Information Technology Ziaullah Bangash on Tuesday inaugurated solarization of six kilometer Allah Hu Trail and road in Kohat.

The KP government has launched the project in collaboration with nine Division Pak Army Kohat.

He said, ''Allah Hu Trail is an excellent and beautiful tourist destination in Kohat where more tourists would visit the trail to enjoy the beautiful weather and view panoramic scenery in the evening following solarization of the site.

He said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and nine Division Pak Army Kohat were working together for providing more facilities to the tourists in Kohat and promote tourism in the regionMoreover, Ziaullah Bangash appreciated the elders of Qaum Busti Khel for providing land in the public interest so that the people had access to recreational facilities in Kohat.

