Solarization Of Civil, CM Secretariats Of 500MW To Complete By End Of This Year: Adviser Told

Sumaira FH 23 minutes ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 01:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government has expedited work on solarization of Civil and Chief Minister Secretariats with 500megawatt capacity, which would be completed by end of this year.

This was told during a high-level meeting presided over Adviser to the Chief Minister on Energy and Power, Hamayatullah Mayar here. Secretary Energy and Power, Muhammad Zubair Khan, Chief Executive OGDCL Usman Khattak, Project Director Solarization Khurram Durrani and others senior officers attended.

The meeting was told that solarization of civil secretariat with 500megawatt capacity including 376MW Chief Minister Secretariat was underway that would be completed by end of this year.

A mega project to convert 100 villages on solar system in southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would complete by February next year.

Similarly, 4,300 tube-wells would also be converted on solar energy in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including merged tribal districts on which work would soon commenced.

Likewise, electricity of 1000 households families in Chitral would also be converted on solar system.

To conserve energy for industrial and agriculture consumers, as many as 13 mini solar grids worth 1.3megawatt capacity would be constructed in merged areas.

Likewise, 8,000 schools and 187 basic health units (BHUs) would be linked with solar system and around 12MW electricity would be generated from these gigantic projects.

The adviser stressed on authorities to focus more on ongoing projects in tribal districts to ensure its timely completion for benefits of common man.

He said completion of these projects within stipulated time in erstwhile Fata was the top most priority of the government and its monitoring should be ensured on daily basis to ensure quality and timely completion.

The adviser said work on eight projects are underway to convert Government offices, schools, basic health units and mosques on solar system aimed at to conserve energy and address problems of electricity shortage in the province.

