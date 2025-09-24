Solarization Of Veterinary Hospitals Completed
Umer Jamshaid Published September 24, 2025 | 11:50 AM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) A solarization project for veterinary hospitals across the district has been successfully completed, owing to the special interest and support of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rahimullah Mehsud.
Under the project, modern solar systems were installed at Civil Veterinary Hospital Lachi, Civil Veterinary Hospital Gumbat, and Civil Veterinary Hospital Bilitang, ensuring uninterrupted electricity supply to these facilities.
Taking a personal initiative under his public welfare agenda, DC Kohat allocated special funds for the project.
Officials said the initiative will not only enhance the performance of the hospitals but also provide timely and effective services to livestock farmers in the region.
The project was supervised by District Director Livestock Kohat, Dr. Asif Junaid, who conducted regular site visits to ensure transparency and quality work.
DC Rahimullah Mehsud emphasized that upgrading livestock facilities on modern lines is among his top priorities, and further initiatives are in progress.
Local residents and livestock farmers expressed gratitude to the district administration, calling the project a positive step toward regional development.
