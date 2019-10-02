UrduPoint.com
Solarization Policy Needed To Meet Energy Requirements: PEC Chairman

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 11:00 PM

MULTAN, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) ::Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) Chairman Engineer Javed Saleem Qureshi Wednesday said the adoption of solarization policy was need of the hour to meet energy requirements and improve country's economy.

While addressing to engineers community at MEPCO Headquarters here, he said the PEC would give its suggestions about solar policy to the government as it was cheaper than electricity generation.

He stated there was dire need to use solar energy and installation of its plants.

He said the PEC was fighting for the prosperity of the whole country instead of engineers only.

The chairman said that PEC was struggling for technical allowance and service structure of engineers community.

Chief Executive Officer MEPCO Engineer Tahir Mahmood said that engineers were backbone in any country's progress.

He said that proper service structure was a ray of hope for unemployed engineers. He said they were united for engineers cause and would achieve all targets.

