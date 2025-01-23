Solarization Process Of 27,000 Tube Wells Kicks Off In Balochistan; Leghari
Muhammad Irfan Published January 23, 2025 | 06:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Federal Minister for Energy Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari on Thursday informed the National Assembly(NA) that the process of solarization of twenty-seven thousand tube wells had been started in Balochistan while over three thousand tube wells have so far been solarized.
Replying to supplementary questions during the Question Hour of the 12th session of the NA, he said that the performance of Sukkur Electric Supply Company(SEPCO)management was poor and the company had to face Rs 16 billion additional loss due to the mismanagement of the SEPCO administration during the last five months of the previous year.
Leghari suggested that the revamping of SEPCO was the only solution to address the issue of uninterrupted supply of electricity to concerned areas which would be carried out with the consultation of coalition government partners and stakeholders.
