Solarization project for veterinary hospitals completed in district

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) The solarization project for veterinary hospitals in the district has been completed on the direction of Deputy Commissioner, Rahimullah Mehsud.

Under the project, the installation of modern solar systems was completed in Civil Veterinary Hospital Lachi, Civil Veterinary Gumbat, and Civil Veterinary Bilitang, which has now made uninterrupted supply of electricity in the institutions, the official sources said on Wednesday.

The project was supervised by the District Director of Livestock, Dr.

Asif Junaid, who visited the site from

time to time to ensure transparency and quality in the work.

The deputy commissioner said that developing livestock-related facilities on modern lines was among his top priorities, and more steps were underway in that regard.

The livestock farmers expressed their happiness over this project and thanked the administration, and termed it a positive step for the development of the sector.

APP/azq/378