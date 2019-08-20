UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Solarization System Inaugurated At Category D Hospital Nahqi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 04:10 PM

Solarization system inaugurated at category D hospital Nahqi

District Nazim formally inaugurated newly completed solarization system at category D hospital Nahqi which was completed with a total sum of district government of Rs 6.2 million here on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :District Nazim formally inaugurated newly completed solarization system at category D hospital Nahqi which was completed with a total sum of district government of Rs 6.2 million here on Tuesday.

He also issued directives for procurement of X-rays and UltrSound plants for the hospital for which Rs 20 million had been set aside in the district budget.

Accompanied by Member Provincial Assembly Jehan Dad, the district Nazim was taken round to various sections of the hospital including OPD, Emergency wards, solarization system in Laboratory and reviewed facilities for the patients.

On the occasion, MS Dr Syed Bad Shah briefed about facilities being offered to patients in the hospital. The Nazim directed that best healthcare facilities should be provided to citizens and added that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

The district Nazim issued directives for release of one million rupees on the demand of the MS for refurbishment of the hospital and assured that Rs 5 million more would be provided by the provincial government for provision of other facilities to the hospital.

He said that solarization system had been installed at 35 health units at far-flung areas of Peshawar so far which would help provided relief during power load-shedding hours.

MPA Jehan Dad appreciated the District Nazim for taking such development-oriented initiatives. XEN Public Health Irfan briefed about importance of the solarization system in the hospital.

Related Topics

Peshawar Budget Provincial Assembly Government Best Million

Recent Stories

Punjab government to provide solar systems for des ..

2 minutes ago

Seven bidders compete to fund Bulgaria nuclear pro ..

2 minutes ago

Engr. Waheed-ur-Rehman to defend Ph.D Thesis

2 minutes ago

'I am not proud as an Indian...' Nobel laureate gr ..

2 minutes ago

Bullion rates in Multan

2 minutes ago

President Dr. Arif Alvi underlines need for publi ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.