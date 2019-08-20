Solarization system inaugurated at category D hospital Nahqi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :District Nazim formally inaugurated newly completed solarization system at category D hospital Nahqi which was completed with a total sum of district government of Rs 6.2 million here on Tuesday.

He also issued directives for procurement of X-rays and UltrSound plants for the hospital for which Rs 20 million had been set aside in the district budget.

Accompanied by Member Provincial Assembly Jehan Dad, the district Nazim was taken round to various sections of the hospital including OPD, Emergency wards, solarization system in Laboratory and reviewed facilities for the patients.

On the occasion, MS Dr Syed Bad Shah briefed about facilities being offered to patients in the hospital. The Nazim directed that best healthcare facilities should be provided to citizens and added that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

The district Nazim issued directives for release of one million rupees on the demand of the MS for refurbishment of the hospital and assured that Rs 5 million more would be provided by the provincial government for provision of other facilities to the hospital.

He said that solarization system had been installed at 35 health units at far-flung areas of Peshawar so far which would help provided relief during power load-shedding hours.

MPA Jehan Dad appreciated the District Nazim for taking such development-oriented initiatives. XEN Public Health Irfan briefed about importance of the solarization system in the hospital.