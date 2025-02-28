Open Menu

Solarization System Inaugurated At Govt Model Higher Secondary School

Umer Jamshaid Published February 28, 2025 | 11:50 PM

Solarization system inaugurated at Govt Model Higher Secondary School

Khanewal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Dr. Salma Suleman, along with Parliamentary Secretary for Communications and Works Rana Saleem Hanif, visited Government Model Higher Secondary School in Khanewal. The visit marked the inauguration of a solarization system at the school.

The ceremony was attended by CEO Education Fayyaz Ahmad Sandhu, Principal Mian Muhammad Aslam, and other faculty members.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Salma Suleman stated that, following the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, schools across the province are being shifted to solar energy. "The transition to solar energy will significantly reduce government expenses and ensure a sustainable power supply for educational institutions," she added.

Parliamentary Secretary Rana Saleem Hanif reaffirmed the government's commitment to providing uninterrupted facilities to educational institutions. "There will be no compromise on ensuring the best facilities in schools," he stated.

During their visit, Dr. Salma Suleman and Rana Saleem Hanif also participated in a tree plantation campaign by planting saplings on the school premises.

Dr. Salma Suleman emphasized the importance of quality education and urged teachers to continue playing their vital role in enhancing academic standards.

The initiative aligns with the Punjab government's broader vision of promoting renewable energy solutions and improving infrastructure in educational institutions.

Recent Stories

RTA completes Al Rowaiyah Truck Rest Stop expansio ..

RTA completes Al Rowaiyah Truck Rest Stop expansion

2 hours ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed meets with Ambassador of Swis ..

Latifa bint Mohammed meets with Ambassador of Swiss Confederation to UAE

2 hours ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed reviews Dubai Customs’ stra ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed reviews Dubai Customs’ strategic development initiatives

2 hours ago
 BREAKING: Saturday first day of Ramadan in UAE

BREAKING: Saturday first day of Ramadan in UAE

3 hours ago
 Four UAE aid planes arrive in Al-Arish as part of ..

Four UAE aid planes arrive in Al-Arish as part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 ..

3 hours ago
 BREAKING: Saturday first day of Ramadan in UAE

BREAKING: Saturday first day of Ramadan in UAE

3 hours ago
Digital Dubai organises 'Digitalising Life' event, ..

Digital Dubai organises 'Digitalising Life' event, championing collaboration for ..

3 hours ago
 Jawaher Al Qasimi launches 'For Gaza' campaign to ..

Jawaher Al Qasimi launches 'For Gaza' campaign to provide lifeline for Gaza’s ..

4 hours ago
 Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Departmen ..

Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Department of Energy, reviews sector's ..

4 hours ago
 MBRSC hosts NASA’s Moon to Mars Architecture Wor ..

MBRSC hosts NASA’s Moon to Mars Architecture Workshop in Dubai

4 hours ago
 Fathers’ Endowment campaign dedicates 6 donation ..

Fathers’ Endowment campaign dedicates 6 donation channels

4 hours ago
 Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches Indonesian Busi ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches Indonesian Business Council

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan