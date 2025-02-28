Solarization System Inaugurated At Govt Model Higher Secondary School
Umer Jamshaid Published February 28, 2025 | 11:50 PM
Khanewal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Dr. Salma Suleman, along with Parliamentary Secretary for Communications and Works Rana Saleem Hanif, visited Government Model Higher Secondary School in Khanewal. The visit marked the inauguration of a solarization system at the school.
The ceremony was attended by CEO Education Fayyaz Ahmad Sandhu, Principal Mian Muhammad Aslam, and other faculty members.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Salma Suleman stated that, following the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, schools across the province are being shifted to solar energy. "The transition to solar energy will significantly reduce government expenses and ensure a sustainable power supply for educational institutions," she added.
Parliamentary Secretary Rana Saleem Hanif reaffirmed the government's commitment to providing uninterrupted facilities to educational institutions. "There will be no compromise on ensuring the best facilities in schools," he stated.
During their visit, Dr. Salma Suleman and Rana Saleem Hanif also participated in a tree plantation campaign by planting saplings on the school premises.
Dr. Salma Suleman emphasized the importance of quality education and urged teachers to continue playing their vital role in enhancing academic standards.
The initiative aligns with the Punjab government's broader vision of promoting renewable energy solutions and improving infrastructure in educational institutions.
Recent Stories
RTA completes Al Rowaiyah Truck Rest Stop expansion
Latifa bint Mohammed meets with Ambassador of Swiss Confederation to UAE
Mansoor bin Mohammed reviews Dubai Customs’ strategic development initiatives
BREAKING: Saturday first day of Ramadan in UAE
Four UAE aid planes arrive in Al-Arish as part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 ..
BREAKING: Saturday first day of Ramadan in UAE
Digital Dubai organises 'Digitalising Life' event, championing collaboration for ..
Jawaher Al Qasimi launches 'For Gaza' campaign to provide lifeline for Gaza’s ..
Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Department of Energy, reviews sector's ..
MBRSC hosts NASA’s Moon to Mars Architecture Workshop in Dubai
Fathers’ Endowment campaign dedicates 6 donation channels
Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches Indonesian Business Council
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Solarization system inaugurated at Govt Model Higher Secondary School4 minutes ago
-
One killed, another injured in road accident4 minutes ago
-
Tortured body of unidentified man found4 minutes ago
-
National accord needed on economy, security: Qaiser Sheikh35 minutes ago
-
FoodAg Manufacturing 2025 concludes with record-breaking over $200m contracts45 minutes ago
-
Media enjoys full freedom of expression in AJK: Anwar ul Haq45 minutes ago
-
Efforts being made to transform South Punjab into Cotton Valley: Minister Kirmani45 minutes ago
-
Police officer urged advocacy for peace during Ramazan55 minutes ago
-
Govt. unfazed by opposition alliance: Amir Muqam1 hour ago
-
Two killed, five injured in Mingora firing incident1 hour ago
-
Tree plantation campaign in full swing in Kohat1 hour ago
-
GDA's leader Murtaza Jatoi released from Nara Jail on SHC's order1 hour ago