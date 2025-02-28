Solarization system inaugurated at Govt Model Higher Secondary School

Khanewal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Dr. Salma Suleman, along with Parliamentary Secretary for Communications and Works Rana Saleem Hanif, visited Government Model Higher Secondary School in Khanewal. The visit marked the inauguration of a solarization system at the school.

The ceremony was attended by CEO Education Fayyaz Ahmad Sandhu, Principal Mian Muhammad Aslam, and other faculty members.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Salma Suleman stated that, following the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, schools across the province are being shifted to solar energy. "The transition to solar energy will significantly reduce government expenses and ensure a sustainable power supply for educational institutions," she added.

Parliamentary Secretary Rana Saleem Hanif reaffirmed the government's commitment to providing uninterrupted facilities to educational institutions. "There will be no compromise on ensuring the best facilities in schools," he stated.

During their visit, Dr. Salma Suleman and Rana Saleem Hanif also participated in a tree plantation campaign by planting saplings on the school premises.

Dr. Salma Suleman emphasized the importance of quality education and urged teachers to continue playing their vital role in enhancing academic standards.

The initiative aligns with the Punjab government's broader vision of promoting renewable energy solutions and improving infrastructure in educational institutions.