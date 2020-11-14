Soldier, 4 civilians martyred, 17 hurt in unprovoked Indian fire along LoC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A Pakistan Army soldier and four innocent civilians were martyred, and 17 others, including five soldiers and 12 civilians, injured Friday as the Indian Army troops resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation (CFV) using all calibers, including artillery and heavy mortar, along the Line of Control (LoC).

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :A Pakistan Army soldier and four innocent civilians were martyred, and 17 others, including five soldiers and 12 civilians, injured Friday as the Indian Army troops resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation (CFV) using all calibers, including artillery and heavy mortar, along the Line of Control (LoC).

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Indian Army licked dust at the hands of few freedom fighters in an alleged encounter in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), and instead of resolving the crisis through finding out the reasons within, it opened unprovoked fire along the LoC at different sectors targeting both the civilian population and Pakistan Army check posts.

"The Indian Army on the night of 7th and 8th November reportedly had an encounter with few freedom fighters in District Kupwara, well within IIOJK territory, opposite Neelum valley, wherein it suffered few casualties, including four soldiers," an ISPR press release said.

In order to ward off the humiliation faced in front of the domestic audience, and instead of finding the reasons from within and addressing the same, the Indian Army on Friday opted for unprovoked and indiscriminate fire of all calibers, including artillery and heavy mortars, along the LOC in various sectors of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

The targeted areas included Neelum Valley (Nekrun, Kel, Sharda, Dudhnial, Shahkot, Jura, Nauseri sectors), Leepa Valley (Danna, Mandal and Kayani sectors), Jhelum Valley (Chham and Pandu secorts), and Bagh Valley (Pirkanthi, Sankh, Haji Pir, Bedori and Kailer sectors).

In the deliberate attempt, the Indian Army did not limit itself to engagement of army posts and positions, rather, in utter disregard to all international obligations and human rights, targeted the civil population resulting in martyrdom of four innocent civilians and injuries to 12.

The Pakistan Army, however, gave a befitting reply to the Indian Army, and effectively targeted those Indian posts which targeted the innocent civilians.

As a result, substantial losses, both in terms of men and material, were incurred on to the Indian troops, which had also been accepted by Indian media, ISPR said.

Indian's confirmed losses were much more than being acknowledged. In the valiant act, one brave soldier of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom, while five others got injured.

The ISPR said,"Such cowardly acts of targeting innocent civilians reflect sheer lack of morality, utter un-professionalism and total disregard to human rights by the Indian Army and are also clear violation of cease fire understanding of 2003," ISPR saidIt reiterated that Pakistan was a peace loving country and the Pakistan Army also pursued the same aspirations.

"However, we stand committed to defend the motherland and our Kashmiri brethren even at the cost of our blood and lives. We assure that all such provocative acts shall continue to be responded in the same coin."