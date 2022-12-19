UrduPoint.com

Soldier Among Two Civilians Embrace Martyrdom In Miran Shah Suicide Blast

Sumaira FH Published December 19, 2022 | 10:37 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :A soldier of Pakistan Army among two civilians embraced martyrdom on Monday in a suicide blast occurred in general area Miran Shah, North Waziristan District.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, the martyred soldier was identified as Naik Abid (age 33 years, resident of Mansehra) while a civilian was also injured in the incident.

