Soldier Bazar Police arrest gang of notorious drug dealer

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2019 ) :Soldier Bazar police in a crackdown against drug dealers here on Sunday arrested notorious gang leader Mohsin Afridi along with four of his accomplice, including a police man Mussadaq Shah posted at PS City Courts, said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Karachi East,Ghulam Azfar Maheesar this evening.

In a media briefing he said the alleged criminals were actively engaged in the supply as well as in direct sale of ICE, heroin and other contraband drugs around the metropolis Those arrested, also presented before the police, were identified as Badar Shuja,alias Badar Commercial, Arshad Ansari, alias Babloo and Ahsan Icee.

Mohsin Afridi was said to be among the major drug dealer operating in Karachi through a network comprising lead 15 drug dealers and peddlers including both men and women.

According to SSP - Karachi East, the criminals and some of the other members of the gang had been arrested previously too from the limits of PS Darakhshan, Gizri, Bahadurabad,Brigade and Firozabad but were granted bail.

The senior police officer further mentioned that Mohsin Afridi had also been running his business via a whatsapp group mainly aimed to lure young students and youth belonging to well to do families.

Through his whatsapp group, Afridi and his companions invited students of different high schools, colleges and universities in Karachi to pre-arranged dance parties and were introduced to different types of drugs and gradually used as tools to attract more people to the menace, said SSP Mahesar.

In reply to a question, he said a list is being prepared of the black sheep within the police department involved in the henious crime and that they would soon be taken to their logical conclusion.

According to SSP Mahesar the gang led by Mohsin Afridi is also involved in other severe crimes for which guest houses are used, hence, steps would also be taken against the concerned owners as per rules and regulations.

Huge amount of drugs including ICE, heroin, cocaine and so-forth was said to had been retrieved from the dealers arrested by PS Soldier Bazar.