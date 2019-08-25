UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Soldier Bazar Police Arrest Gang Of Notorious Drug Dealer

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Sun 25th August 2019 | 08:20 PM

Soldier Bazar Police arrest gang of notorious drug dealer

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2019 ) :Soldier Bazar police in a crackdown against drug dealers here on Sunday arrested notorious gang leader Mohsin Afridi along with four of his accomplice, including a police man Mussadaq Shah posted at PS City Courts, said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Karachi East,Ghulam Azfar Maheesar this evening.

In a media briefing he said the alleged criminals were actively engaged in the supply as well as in direct sale of ICE, heroin and other contraband drugs around the metropolis Those arrested, also presented before the police, were identified as Badar Shuja,alias Badar Commercial, Arshad Ansari, alias Babloo and Ahsan Icee.

Mohsin Afridi was said to be among the major drug dealer operating in Karachi through a network comprising lead 15 drug dealers and peddlers including both men and women.

According to SSP - Karachi East, the criminals and some of the other members of the gang had been arrested previously too from the limits of PS Darakhshan, Gizri, Bahadurabad,Brigade and Firozabad but were granted bail.

The senior police officer further mentioned that Mohsin Afridi had also been running his business via a whatsapp group mainly aimed to lure young students and youth belonging to well to do families.

Through his whatsapp group, Afridi and his companions invited students of different high schools, colleges and universities in Karachi to pre-arranged dance parties and were introduced to different types of drugs and gradually used as tools to attract more people to the menace, said SSP Mahesar.

In reply to a question, he said a list is being prepared of the black sheep within the police department involved in the henious crime and that they would soon be taken to their logical conclusion.

According to SSP Mahesar the gang led by Mohsin Afridi is also involved in other severe crimes for which guest houses are used, hence, steps would also be taken against the concerned owners as per rules and regulations.

Huge amount of drugs including ICE, heroin, cocaine and so-forth was said to had been retrieved from the dealers arrested by PS Soldier Bazar.

Related Topics

Karachi Police Business Drugs Young Sale Firozabad Man Lead Criminals Women Sunday Afridi Media From WhatsApp

Recent Stories

Sheikh Khalifa extends invitation to Kazakh Presid ..

1 hour ago

DEWA, Huawei hold summit on AI, digital transforma ..

2 hours ago

Ajman DED issues resolution on organisation of tra ..

2 hours ago

UAE Embassy celebrates Year of Tolerance in Czech ..

3 hours ago

AED33 million Dubai Studio City pipe extension wor ..

3 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Uruguay on Independence D ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.