UrduPoint.com

Soldier Embrace Martyrdom Amid Terrorists' Attack Military Check Post In NW: ISPR

Sumaira FH 11 seconds ago Sat 07th August 2021 | 06:50 PM

Soldier embrace martyrdom amid terrorists' attack military check post in NW: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :A soldier of Pakistan Army on Saturday embraced martyrdom as terrorists fired on a military check post in general area Ghariom of North Waziristan District.

Pakistan Army troops responded in a befitting manner to the terrorists, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

The soldier who embraced martyrdom (shahadat) during the exchange of fire, was identified as Sepoy Shahid, age 29 years, resident of Bahawalnagar.

Area clearance was being carried out to eliminate the terrorists, it said.

"Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve," the ISPR said.

Related Topics

Pakistan North Waziristan Fire Army Exchange ISPR Bahawalnagar Post

Recent Stories

PM witnesses a detailed demonstration of Electroni ..

PM witnesses a detailed demonstration of Electronic Voting Machine

7 minutes ago
 Azhar Ali expresses concerns for playing less amou ..

Azhar Ali expresses concerns for playing less amount of Test Cricket

32 minutes ago
 Tokyo Olympics: Arshad Nadeem misses out medal but ..

Tokyo Olympics: Arshad Nadeem misses out medal but wins nation’s heart

39 minutes ago
 Islamabad police host ceremony to pay tributes to ..

Islamabad police host ceremony to pay tributes to martyred cops

1 hour ago
 59,736 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

59,736 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

2 hours ago
 Masdar contributes to launch of Saudi Arabia’s f ..

Masdar contributes to launch of Saudi Arabia’s first wind farm

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.