Soldier Embrace Martyrdom Amid Terrorists Fire On Patrol In Turbat: ISPR

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 seconds ago Sat 17th October 2020 | 08:26 PM

Soldier embrace martyrdom amid terrorists fire on patrol in Turbat: ISPR

A soldier of Pakistan Army Saturday embraced martyrdom in a terrorists' fire raid on the patrolling party of security forces near Jhaki post in Turbat area of Balochistan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :A soldier of Pakistan Army Saturday embraced martyrdom in a terrorists' fire raid on the patrolling party of security forces near Jhaki post in Turbat area of Balochistan.

The terrorists targeted the security forces patrol some 35 kilometers South-East of Turbat while during exchange of fire Lance Naik Waseem Ullah embraced Shahadat while 3 soldiers got injured, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

More Stories From Pakistan

