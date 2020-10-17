Soldier embrace martyrdom amid terrorists fire on patrol in Turbat: ISPR

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :A soldier of Pakistan Army Saturday embraced martyrdom in a terrorists' fire raid on the patrolling party of security forces near Jhaki post in Turbat area of Balochistan.

The terrorists targeted the security forces patrol some 35 kilometers South-East of Turbat while during exchange of fire Lance Naik Waseem Ullah embraced Shahadat while 3 soldiers got injured, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.