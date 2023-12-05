Soldier embraced martyrdom while gallantly combating terrorists in South Waziristan

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) A soldier of Pakistan Army on Tuesday embraced martyrdom while gallantly combating terrorists during an exchange of fire that occurred between the Army troops and terrorists in the general area Sararogha of South Waziristan District.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, the Army troops effectively engaged the terrorists' location.

The martyred soldier was identified as Sepoy Ahmed Ali (age: 26 years, resident of: District Charsadda), having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat, during an intense exchange of fire.

"Sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area as security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve," the ISPR said.