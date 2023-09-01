Open Menu

Soldier Embraced Martyrdom While Thwarting Terrorists Attack In Tirah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 01, 2023 | 11:26 PM

Soldier embraced martyrdom while thwarting terrorists attack in Tirah

A soldier of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom while thwarting terrorists attack in general area of Tirah, Khyber District in the early hours of Friday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :A soldier of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom while thwarting terrorists attack in general area of Tirah, Khyber District in the early hours of Friday.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), on the night of August 31 and September 1, a fire exchange took place between the Army troops and terrorists in general area Tirah, Khyber District.

The Army troops effectively engaged the terrorists' location, resulting in killing of one terrorist who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces and killing of innocent civilians.

However, during intense exchange of fire, Havildar Muntazir Shah (age 36 Years, Resident of Sawabi District) having fought gallantly, embraced shahadat.

"Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area," it said.

