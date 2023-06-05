Soldier embraces martyrdom amid intense exchange of fire with terrorists in South Waziristan

A soldier of Pakistan Army on Monday embraced martyrdom after an intense fire exchange took place between the Army troops and terrorists in general area Ladha, South Waziristan District

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :A soldier of Pakistan Army on Monday embraced martyrdom after an intense fire exchange took place between the Army troops and terrorists in general area Ladha, South Waziristan District.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Army troops effectively engaged the terrorists' location.

However, during intense exchange of fire, Lance Naik Muhammad Sabir (age 30 years, resident of District Mansehra) having fought gallantly, embraced shahadat.

The sanitization of the area was being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

"Armed Forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve," the ISPR said.