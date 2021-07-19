UrduPoint.com
Soldier Embraces Martyrdom Amid Intense Gunfight With Terrorists In South Waziristan IBO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 12:20 AM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :A soldier of Pakistan Army on Sunday embraced martyrdom during an intense exchange of fire with terrorists in, an intelligence based operation, in Senai Narai area of South Waziristan District.

The Security Forces conducted an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) in Senai Narai, South Waziristan District, on reported presence of terrorists, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

The martyred soldier was identified as Sepoy Junaid, age 20 years, resident of Balakot, District Mansehra.

A cordon-and-search operation was in progress to eliminate any terrorists found in the area, it added.

