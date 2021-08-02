UrduPoint.com

Soldier Embraces Martyrdom As Terrorists Attack Military Post In Ghariom, NW

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 06:00 PM

Soldier embraces martyrdom as terrorists attack military post in Ghariom, NW

RAWALPINDI, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :A soldier of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom on Monday as terrorists attack military post in Ghariom area of North Waziristan.

The martyred soldier was identified as Naik Ghulam Mustafa aged 37 who embraced martyrdom in retaliation by the Pakistan Army to the terrorists' attack, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

A search operation was underway in the area to eliminate terrorists, it said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack North Waziristan Army ISPR Post

Recent Stories

21,025 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

21,025 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

35 minutes ago
 Soldier martyred in fight against terrorists in No ..

Soldier martyred in fight against terrorists in North Waziristan: ISPR

57 minutes ago
 Over 400 local, global entities compete for 8th ed ..

Over 400 local, global entities compete for 8th edition of Sharjah Government Co ..

1 hour ago
 Qureshi calls on Arab Parliament's delegation

Qureshi calls on Arab Parliament's delegation

1 hour ago
 Amnesty International asks govt to allow Aurat Mar ..

Amnesty International asks govt to allow Aurat March in Faisalabad

1 hour ago
 Beijing reports one new locally-transmitted COVID- ..

Beijing reports one new locally-transmitted COVID-19 case

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.