Soldier embraces martyrdom as terrorists attack military post in Ghariom, NW

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :A soldier of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom on Monday as terrorists attack military post in Ghariom area of North Waziristan.

The martyred soldier was identified as Naik Ghulam Mustafa aged 37 who embraced martyrdom in retaliation by the Pakistan Army to the terrorists' attack, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

A search operation was underway in the area to eliminate terrorists, it said.