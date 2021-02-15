UrduPoint.com
Soldier Embraces Martyrdom Confronting Terrorist Attack On Security Post In Kechh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 02:35 PM

A soldier of Pakistan Army has embraced martyrdom confronting terrorists' attack on a security post established for protection of N-85 Highway near Hoshab, District Kechh last night

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :A soldier of Pakistan Army has embraced martyrdom confronting terrorists' attack on a security post established for protection of N-85 Highway near Hoshab, District Kechh last night.

The military's media wing in a brief statement said, the terrorists attacked on FC Balochistan Post established for security of N-85 Highway near Hoshab, District Kechh on Sunday night.

During fire exchange, Sepoy Asad Mehdi had embraced shahadat (martyrdom), it added.

The area has been cordoned off and escape routes were blocked to apprehend the fleeing terrorists. Moreover, area sanitization and search operation was also in progress.

More Stories From Pakistan

