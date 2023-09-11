Soldier embraces martyrdom in IED blast near security forces' vehicle in Peshawar

A soldier of Pakistan Army on Monday embraced martyrdom after an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) exploded on a vehicle of the Security Forces in general area Warsak of Peshawar District

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2023 ) :A soldier of Pakistan Army on Monday embraced martyrdom after an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) exploded on a vehicle of the Security Forces in general area Warsak of Peshawar District.

As per the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the martyr was identified as Lance Naik Abdur Rehman (age 29 years, resident of District Bannu) who embraced, Shahadat, while three soldiers got injured.

It added that this cowardly terrorist act also resulted in injury of three innocent civilians.

Combing operation of the area was being carried out in the area to eliminate the terrorists and their facilitators.

"Security Forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers as well as valiant civilian brethren, further strengthen our resolve," the ISPR said.