UrduPoint.com

Soldier Embraces Martyrdom In IED Explosion Near Military Convoy: ISPR

Muhammad Irfan Published May 19, 2022 | 08:06 PM

Soldier embraces martyrdom in IED explosion near military convoy: ISPR

A soldier of Pakistan Army on Thursday embraced martyrdom in an improvised explosive device that exploded on military convoy in general area Makeen of South Waziristan District

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :A soldier of Pakistan Army on Thursday embraced martyrdom in an improvised explosive device that exploded on military convoy in general area Makeen of South Waziristan District.

The martyred soldier was identified as Havaldar Muhammad Sanwar (age 39 yrs, resident of Jehlum) who embraced Shahadat (martyrdom) in the explosion, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

The area clearance was being carried out to eliminate any terrorists in the area.

Related Topics

Pakistan South Waziristan Army ISPR

Recent Stories

Jordan king says 'delusional' half-brother to rema ..

Jordan king says 'delusional' half-brother to remain under house arrest

8 minutes ago
 Amendments underway to improve public-police coord ..

Amendments underway to improve public-police coordination: AIGP

8 minutes ago
 Roscosmos Delivered All Angara Rockets to Plesetsk ..

Roscosmos Delivered All Angara Rockets to Plesetsk Cosmodrome - Rogozin

8 minutes ago
 Syrian Economy Minister to Head Country's Delegati ..

Syrian Economy Minister to Head Country's Delegation at SPIEF - Syrian Ambassado ..

8 minutes ago
 Japan, US May Establish New Int'l Partnership to A ..

Japan, US May Establish New Int'l Partnership to Access Rare Raw Materials - Rep ..

11 minutes ago
 Michel Supports Idea to Create European Political ..

Michel Supports Idea to Create European Political Community

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.