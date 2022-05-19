Soldier embraces martyrdom in IED explosion near military convoy: ISPR

A soldier of Pakistan Army on Thursday embraced martyrdom in an improvised explosive device that exploded on military convoy in general area Makeen of South Waziristan District

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :A soldier of Pakistan Army on Thursday embraced martyrdom in an improvised explosive device that exploded on military convoy in general area Makeen of South Waziristan District.

The martyred soldier was identified as Havaldar Muhammad Sanwar (age 39 yrs, resident of Jehlum) who embraced Shahadat (martyrdom) in the explosion, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

The area clearance was being carried out to eliminate any terrorists in the area.