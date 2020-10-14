UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Soldier Embraces Martyrdom, One Injured In Terrorists Fire From Across Pak-Afghan Border

Sumaira FH 47 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 03:50 PM

Soldier embraces martyrdom, one injured in terrorists fire from across Pak-Afghan border

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :A soldier of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom due to terrorists fire from across Pak-Afghan border in Bajaur district on Wednesday.

The terrorists fired from across on Pakistan Army post along PAK- Afghan Border in Bajaur, said Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar in a tweet.

In consequence to that, he said Havaldar Tanveer embraced Shahadat (martyrdom)while one soldier got injured.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Afghanistan Fire Army ISPR Border Post From

Recent Stories

Almost 1Mln People Affected by Heavy Floods in Cen ..

6 seconds ago

New Russian Ambassador Presents Credentials to Leb ..

7 seconds ago

RDIF, Italy's Barilla to Invest Over $117Mln to Ex ..

9 seconds ago

New crew reaches ISS in record time

10 seconds ago

KP CM condemns cross-border firing incident from A ..

12 seconds ago

'Wheat being supplied to mills, Chakkis as per quo ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.