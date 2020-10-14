Soldier embraces martyrdom, one injured in terrorists fire from across Pak-Afghan border

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :A soldier of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom due to terrorists fire from across Pak-Afghan border in Bajaur district on Wednesday.

The terrorists fired from across on Pakistan Army post along PAK- Afghan Border in Bajaur, said Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar in a tweet.

In consequence to that, he said Havaldar Tanveer embraced Shahadat (martyrdom)while one soldier got injured.