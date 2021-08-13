UrduPoint.com

Soldier Embraces Martyrdom, One Terrorist Killed, One Arrested In Search Operation: ISPR

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 08:23 PM

Soldier embraces martyrdom, one terrorist killed, one arrested in search operation: ISPR

A soldier of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom during chase of terrorists detected in Sararogha area of South Waziristan district where due to prompt and effective response, one terrorist was killed and another apprehended in injured condition

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :A soldier of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom during chase of terrorists detected in Sararogha area of South Waziristan district where due to prompt and effective response, one terrorist was killed and another apprehended in injured condition.

"On the night of 11/12 August 2021, Pakistan Army military post in Sararogha, South Waziristan District detected suspicious move of 3-4 suspected terrorists in its area of responsibility," said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

A Quick Reaction Force (QRF) was immediately dispatched to challenge the suspected terrorists; however the troops were fired upon, it said.

The martyred soldier was identified as Naik Zia ud Din (resident of Mardan), part of leading troops, got critically injured and embraced shahadat, during intense exchange of fire, it said.

"The apprehended terrorist later revealed that they planned to conduct a fire raid on a military post," the ISPR statement mentioned.

It further mentioned that Pakistan Army was determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism. "Sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve," it emphasised.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Terrorist South Waziristan Fire Army Exchange ISPR Mardan August Post

Recent Stories

US, European stocks rise as traders unmoved by Cov ..

US, European stocks rise as traders unmoved by Covid, inflation

6 minutes ago
 Norway aims to lift most restrictions in September ..

Norway aims to lift most restrictions in September

6 minutes ago
 Varane has to wait but Sancho set for United debut ..

Varane has to wait but Sancho set for United debut: Solskjaer

29 minutes ago
 Afghan leadership insincere to contain its soil us ..

Afghan leadership insincere to contain its soil use against Pakistan: Dr Moeed

30 minutes ago
 Cable network digitalization to increase transpare ..

Cable network digitalization to increase transparency in channel ratings: Fawad

30 minutes ago
 Meeting reviews arrangements for Independence Day ..

Meeting reviews arrangements for Independence Day celebrations

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.