Soldier Embraces Martyrdom; Terrorist Commander Killed In Joint IBO At Khyber District

Faizan Hashmi Published November 08, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Rawalpindi, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :A soldier of Pakistan Army on Tuesday embraced martyrdom in a heavy gunfight during a joint intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted in the general area of Shakas, Khyber District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The security forces, however, killed an important terrorist commander identified as Liaquat Ali alias Shaheen, who was also propagated as a 'Missing Person', an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

It added that intense fire exchange took place between own troops and terrorists, during the conduct of the operation whereas the forces' troops effectively engaged the terrorists' location.

During the operation, a large number of weapon and ammunition was also recovered from the killed terrorist. The killed terrorist remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces, target killing and extortion.

The martyred soldier was identified as Sepoy Saleem Khan (age 28 years, resident of Topi/Swabi) having fought gallantly, and embraced shahadat.

The sensitization of the area was being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

"Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve."

