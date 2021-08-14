Soldier embraces martyrdom, three terrorists killed thwarting fire raid in Loralai

A soldier of Pakistan Army on Saturday embraced martyrdom and three terrorists were killed while thwarting fire raid on Frontier Corps (FC) vehicle near Shahrig area of Loralai, Balochistan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :A soldier of Pakistan Army on Saturday embraced martyrdom and three terrorists were killed while thwarting fire raid on Frontier Corps (FC) vehicle near Shahrig area of Loralai, Balochistan.

The FC troops responded promptly and killed the three terrorists, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

The martyred soldier was identified as Naik sharif who embraced shahadat (martyrdom) in exchange of fire while Major Qasim and a soldier were injured.

The injured have been evacuated to CMH Quetta, it added.