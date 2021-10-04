UrduPoint.com

Soldier Embraces Martyrdom Thwarting Terrorists' Attack At Gharioum Military Post: ISPR

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 30 seconds ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 01:06 PM

Soldier embraces martyrdom thwarting terrorists' attack at Gharioum military post: ISPR

A soldier of the Pakistan Army on Monday embraced martyrdom while thwarting terrorists' attack on a military post in Gharioum area of North Waziristan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :A soldier of the Pakistan Army on Monday embraced martyrdom while thwarting terrorists' attack on a military post in Gharioum area of North Waziristan.

The troops responded promptly to the terrorists' targeted attack on the Security Forces post in Ghariuom, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release here received.

The martyred soldier was identified as Sepoy Muhammad Amir Iqbal, age 30 years who embraced shahadat (martyrdom) during the exchange of fire with the terrorists.

The Security Forces' area clearance operation was in progress to eliminate any terrorists found in the area, it added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack North Waziristan Fire Army Exchange ISPR Progress Post Media

Recent Stories

IRSA releases 161554 cusecs water

IRSA releases 161554 cusecs water

31 seconds ago
 Quran calligraphy competition to be held on Oct 12 ..

Quran calligraphy competition to be held on Oct 12

33 seconds ago
 Russia test fires hypersonic missile from submarin ..

Russia test fires hypersonic missile from submarine

35 seconds ago
 Five-day Gandhara Festival to start from tomorrow ..

Five-day Gandhara Festival to start from tomorrow at Taxila Museum

37 seconds ago
 Japan's new PM Kishida unveils cabinet

Japan's new PM Kishida unveils cabinet

11 minutes ago
 Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization Appreciates R ..

Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization Appreciates Russia's Effort to Bring Deal I ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.