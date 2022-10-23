UrduPoint.com

Soldier Embraces Martyrdom Thwarting Terrorists' Attack From Afghanistan

Umer Jamshaid Published October 23, 2022 | 09:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) :A soldier of Pakistan Army on Sunday embraced martyrdom while thwarting terrorists' attack from inside Afghanistan across the international border who opened fire on a military post in Hassan Khel Sector of North Waziristan district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a news release said the Pakistan Army troops responded in a befitting manner. The martyred soldier was identified as Assistant Lance Daffadar Waqar Ali (32-year-old, resident of Chota Lahore, Swabi) who embraced martyrdom during the fire exchange.

"Pakistan has consistently been requesting Afghanistan to ensure effective border management. Pakistan strongly condemns the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activates against Pakistan," the ISPR said.

The Armed forces media wing further added that Pakistan Army was determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of its brave soldiers further strengthen its resolve.

