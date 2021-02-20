UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Soldier Embraces Martyrdom, Two Terrorists Killed In North Waziristan

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 20th February 2021 | 08:19 PM

Soldier embraces martyrdom, two terrorists killed in North Waziristan

A soldier of Pakistan Army on Saturday embraced martyrdom and two terrorists were killed during an intelligence based operation (IBO) carried out in North Waziristan late last night

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2021 ) :A soldier of Pakistan Army on Saturday embraced martyrdom and two terrorists were killed during an intelligence based operation (IBO) carried out in North Waziristan late last night.

The military's media wing in a statement told that the Security Forces conducted an IBO on terrorist hideout in MalikKhel, North Waziristan late last night.

During intense exchange of fire two terrorists including a terrorist commander Rehmat alias Khalid was killed.

The martyred soldier was Havaldar Shehzad Raza who embraced shahadat or martyrdom during exchange of fire while fighting the terrorists.

Terrorist Rehmat alias Khalid was an improvised explosive device (IED) expert and remained involved in different terrorist activities against Security Forces, extortion, kidnapping for ransom and target killing since 2009 in the area.

During search operation Security Forces recovered huge cache of weapons.

Related Topics

Pakistan Terrorist Target Killing North Waziristan Fire Army Kidnapping Exchange Media

Recent Stories

PSL 6: Karachi Kings win the toss, opt to bowl fir ..

8 minutes ago

Germany's Justice Ministry Says Responded to Russi ..

2 minutes ago

Over 1,200 Families Evacuated Before Tropical Stor ..

2 minutes ago

CCPO Lahore visited Sundas Foundation Headquarters ..

2 minutes ago

Land dispute claims two lives in Pishin

2 minutes ago

Germany declines arms export to India for "poor hu ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.