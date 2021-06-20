Soldier embraces martyrdom, two terrorists killed during Spinwam IBO: ISPR

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :The security forces on Sunday conducted an intelligence based operation (IBO) in Spinwam area of North Waziristan district on reported presence of terrorists where a soldier embraced martyrdom and two terrorists were killed during the operation.

The military's spokesperson Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in its statement said, "Security Forces conducted an IBO in Spinwam, North Waziristan District, on reported presence of terrorists." The martyred soldier was identified as Naik Nazakat Khan (age: 32 years, resident of Attock) who had embraced shahadat (martyrdom) during the operation, it added.

During intense exchange of fire two terrorists got killed.

The killed terrorists were active members of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in Spinwam, North Waziristan and involved in terrorist activities against the Security Forces.