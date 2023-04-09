Close
Soldier Embraces Martyrdom, Two Terrorists Killed In Different Encounters In North, South Waziristan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 09, 2023 | 09:10 PM

Soldier embraces martyrdom, two terrorists killed in different encounters in North, South Waziristan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :A soldier of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom, while two terrorists were killed, in separate encounters occurred in North and South Waziristan districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), on Sunday, a fire exchange took place between the Army troops and terrorists in the general area of Razmak, North Waziristan District on April 8.

The Army troops effectively traced the terrorist's location, and resultantly, a terrorist was neutralized However, weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorist.

In another fierce encounter between the Army troops and terrorists in the general area Karama, South Waziristan District, the troops effectively traced the terrorists' location and killed a terrorist.

However, during the intense exchange of fire, Naik Fazal Janan (age 32 years, resident of District Hangu) having fought gallantly and embraced martyrdom in the process.

The sanitization of the area was being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

"Pakistan's Security Forces are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve," the ISPR said.

