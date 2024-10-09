Soldier Embraces Martyrdom, Two Terrorists Killed Thwarting Terrorist Attack In Zhob
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) A soldier of Pakistan Army on Wednesday embraced martyrdom while two terrorists were killed including a suicide bomber and high value target amid thwarting the terrorists attack at Frontier Corps (FC) Post in Zhob District of Balochistan.
"In early hours of 09 October 2024, a group of terrorists tried to attack a Frontier Corps’ Post in Zhob District," an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.
The attempt to enter the camp was effectively thwarted by the security forces personnel, and resultantly two terrorists, including a suicide bomber and high value target Terrorist Umar alias Umari, were killed before they could cause the intended damage, it said.
Terrorist Umar alias Umari was involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces as well as innocent civilians, including recent attack on convoy of the Deputy Commissioner, Sherani.
The martyred soldier was identified as Havildar Jamsher Khan (age: 39 years; resident of: Dera Bugti District), having fought gallantly, paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced, Shahadat, during intense exchange of fire.
"Sanitization operation is being conducted to neutralize any other terrorist present in the area. Security forces of Pakistan, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan, and such sacrifices of our brave men further strengthen our resolve," the ISPR said.
