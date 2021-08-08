Soldier injured amid terrorists' attack from Afghanistan on Pakistan military post: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :A soldier of Pakistan Army on Sunday got injured while thwarting terrorists' attack from inside Afghanistan on Pakistan military post in Dewagar, North Waziristan District.

"Terrorists from inside Afghanistan across the international border, opened fire on a Pakistan military post in Dewagar, North Waziristan District," said an ISPR news release.

Pakistan Army troops responded in a befitting manner, it added.

The ISPR statement said that Pakistan has consistently been requesting Afghanistan to ensure effective border management.

"Pakistan strongly condemns the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activities against Pakistan," it said.