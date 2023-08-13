Open Menu

Soldier Martyred, 4 Terrorists Killed In Bajaur Clash: ISPR

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 13, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Soldier martyred, 4 terrorists killed in Bajaur clash: ISPR

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :A soldier was martyred and four terrorists were killed during a clash in Bajaur tribal district.

"On night 12/13 August 2023, security forces conducted an Intelligence Based Operation in general area Charmang, Bajaur District on reported presence of terrorists," During an intense exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists, four terrorists were sent to hell while one terrorist was apprehended," said ISPR in a press release.

The weapons, ammunition and explosives including a suicide vest was also recovered from the terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces and killing of innocent citizens, especially suicide blasts.

During intense exchange of fire, Sepoy Muhammad Shoaib (age 24 years, resident of District Kohat), fought gallantly and embraced Shahadat (Martyrdom).

The sanitization of the area was being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.

Security forces of Pakistan remain determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Terrorist Fire Exchange ISPR Suicide Kohat August From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 August 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 August 2023

6 hours ago
 RB Leipzig beats Bayern Munich 3-0, wins first-eve ..

RB Leipzig beats Bayern Munich 3-0, wins first-ever German Super Cup

12 hours ago
 Cristiano Ronaldo&#039;s brace crowns Al-Nassr wit ..

Cristiano Ronaldo&#039;s brace crowns Al-Nassr with King Salman Club Cup

14 hours ago
 Dubai Suburban Police Points process over 3,488 sm ..

Dubai Suburban Police Points process over 3,488 smart transactions in H1 2023

17 hours ago
 CM for action against drug mafia

CM for action against drug mafia

17 hours ago
GCWUF to celebrate I-Day with national enthusiasm

GCWUF to celebrate I-Day with national enthusiasm

17 hours ago
 Independence Day celebrations continue in Larkana

Independence Day celebrations continue in Larkana

18 hours ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi exten ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi extends congratulations to Anwar-ul ..

18 hours ago
 FDA to celebrate I-Day with national zeal: Asif Ch ..

FDA to celebrate I-Day with national zeal: Asif Chaudhary

18 hours ago
 Minorities playing role for development in country ..

Minorities playing role for development in country, province: Khalil George

18 hours ago
 Arsenal survive Forest scare to make winning Premi ..

Arsenal survive Forest scare to make winning Premier League start

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan